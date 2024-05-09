CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSP stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 913,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,292. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

