CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.31. 958,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

