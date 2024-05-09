CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 727,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,575,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

