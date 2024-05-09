Critical Analysis: JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) vs. Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM)

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) and Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares JSR and Arcadium Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSR N/A N/A N/A Arcadium Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JSR and Arcadium Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadium Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

JSR pays an annual dividend of $31.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 110.3%. Arcadium Lithium pays an annual dividend of 6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 131.3%. JSR pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arcadium Lithium pays out 379.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JSR and Arcadium Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSR N/A N/A N/A $106.06 0.27 Arcadium Lithium $1.21 billion 4.07 $1.70 billion 1.58 2.89

Arcadium Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than JSR. JSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcadium Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of JSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arcadium Lithium beats JSR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc. The company's Life Sciences Business offers services to support drug development, vitro reagents for diagnostics, research and raw materials for regent, bioprocess materials, etc. Its Plastics Business provides synthetic resins, including ABS, AES, AS, and ASA resins. The company's Other Business offers acrylic emulsion, water-based emulsion, and stain resistance. JSR Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of April 16, 2024, JSR Corporation operates as a subsidiary of JICC-02 Co., Ltd..

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications. The company also owns interest in various properties located in Argentina, Canada, and Western Australia. Arcadium Lithium plc was founded in 1944 and is based in Shannon, Ireland.

