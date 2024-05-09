Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $167.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CROX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.42.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Crocs by 60.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 384,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $72,211,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 771,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,318 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

