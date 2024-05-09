CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.27

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.27 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 17863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSG Systems International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

