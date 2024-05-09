Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

