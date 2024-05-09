Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,068 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $185,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prologis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,561,000 after purchasing an additional 721,910 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Prologis by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,509,000 after purchasing an additional 717,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,809,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,253,000 after purchasing an additional 525,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Prologis Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $105.89 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.90.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

