Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,762 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after buying an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after buying an additional 384,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13.

Shell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.