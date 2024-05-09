Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $298.65 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $319.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

