Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 250.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

WTRG stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

