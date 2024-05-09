Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,458 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $58.67 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

