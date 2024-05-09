Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 2,594 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,293,000 after acquiring an additional 247,674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,461 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 600,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 92,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 510,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after buying an additional 164,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

