Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 8,640 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 79,158 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.21 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

