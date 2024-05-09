Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $204.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

