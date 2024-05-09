Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $303.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $288.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $263,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

