CuriosityStream Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

CuriosityStream has a dividend payout ratio of -90.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -333.3%.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Price Performance

CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 73,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Insider Activity

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.94% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $28,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,169,423 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 363,614 shares of company stock valued at $371,230 in the last 90 days. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CuriosityStream from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on CURI

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.