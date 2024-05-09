CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Given New $1.35 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $1.25 to $1.35 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 21,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,863. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.94% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $28,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,169,423 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,614 shares of company stock valued at $371,230. 55.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

