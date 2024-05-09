Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy Acquires 20,000 Shares

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,151.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CTOS opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).
