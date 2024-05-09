Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy Acquires 20,000 Shares

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,151.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CTOS opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,272 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 156,010 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 410.8% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 93,267 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

