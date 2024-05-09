DA Davidson Comments on Cognex Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cognex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Cognex Trading Up 0.9 %

CGNX opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Cognex by 303.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

