DallasNews (DALN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DALN stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. DallasNews has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.