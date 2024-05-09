Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.58.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.46. 953,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,973. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 977.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,230 shares of company stock worth $91,161,780. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

