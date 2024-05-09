DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declares Dividend of $1.55

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.5475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
DBS Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $107.50.
About DBS Group
