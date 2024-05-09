DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declares Dividend of $1.55

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.5475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Get DBS Group alerts:

About DBS Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.