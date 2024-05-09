DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.73. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

