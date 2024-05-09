Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $313.21 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. Decred has a market cap of $313.21 million and $2.27 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $19.52 or 0.00031526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00093146 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014478 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,452.97 or 0.77873222 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,045,296 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.