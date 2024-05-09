DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $81.48

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $81.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00093146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00031526 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014478 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

