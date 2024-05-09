Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Down 3.9%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 92,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 320,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$300,000.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

