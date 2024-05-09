DEI Price Down 7.6% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $125.77 million and $761.29 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00134304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009746 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

