Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. 75,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,723. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $47,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,850.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $47,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

