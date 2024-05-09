Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $19.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYCR. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of PYCR stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 1,292,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,999. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 38.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,020 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,310,000 after purchasing an additional 700,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth $15,054,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,885,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after buying an additional 623,998 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

