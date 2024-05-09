Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the game software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.61.

EA traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,745 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 313,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 849,478 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

