Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Target Price to $36.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 160,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,485. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $230.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

