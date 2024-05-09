DigiByte (DGB) One Day Volume Tops $9.22 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $210.32 million and $9.22 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,983.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.92 or 0.00722637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00131907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00044021 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00065140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00213092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00102522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,998,359,426 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

