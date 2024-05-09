Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $34,305.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at $678,941.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Digimarc Price Performance
DMRC stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.24. 75,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $496.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.18.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Digimarc
Digimarc Company Profile
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Digimarc
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.