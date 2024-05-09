Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $34,305.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at $678,941.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DMRC stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.24. 75,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $496.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

