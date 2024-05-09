Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 387.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $140.18 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Read Our Latest Report on DLR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.