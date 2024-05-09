DIMO (DIMO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.28 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. DIMO has a total market cap of $20.28 million and $996,001.91 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One DIMO token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 221,046,879.11736798 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.24229003 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $824,099.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

