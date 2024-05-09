Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,611. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $69.05. The company has a market cap of $665.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

