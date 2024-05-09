Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.61

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$120.61 and last traded at C$120.23, with a volume of 12070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$109.36.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$108.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5040525 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.092 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Insiders sold 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

