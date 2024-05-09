Dominion Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 79.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of D traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,348. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

