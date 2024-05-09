Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,063 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.25% of Dominion Energy worth $98,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 187,726 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,471. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

