Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz Sells 132,056 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $8,401,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,629,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $6,615,959.48.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $62.72 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 657,835 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after purchasing an additional 508,638 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after buying an additional 238,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 522,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

