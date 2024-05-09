DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $25.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.26.

DV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,609. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,477,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,257,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after buying an additional 1,082,615 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

