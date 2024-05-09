DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $33.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.05.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 38.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 40.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 44,106 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

