DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DHT.UN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

TSE:DHT.UN opened at C$16.22 on Wednesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a one year low of C$8.85 and a one year high of C$17.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.26.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

