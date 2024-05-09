Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Announces Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Ducommun Trading Up 1.1 %

DCO stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 67,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.26 million, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

