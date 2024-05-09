Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the mining company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of DPM stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,729. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.41.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.3451327 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on DPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Read More
