Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the mining company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DPM stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,729. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.41.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.3451327 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58. In other news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,790 shares of company stock worth $798,029. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

