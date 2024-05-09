Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $267.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $241.00 to $267.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.38.

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $47.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.97. 958,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,338. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.46 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.21 and a 200 day moving average of $207.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,223 shares of company stock worth $27,273,230. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,239,000 after acquiring an additional 129,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,051 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $84,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

