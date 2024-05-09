Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Duolingo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $43.83 on Thursday, reaching $200.81. 3,164,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,019. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.17. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.02 and a beta of 0.82.

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.75.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,656,270. Insiders sold a total of 125,223 shares of company stock worth $27,273,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company's stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

