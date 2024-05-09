Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. 856,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,509. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392 over the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

