E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,422 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up approximately 2.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $38,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,263,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TME. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

